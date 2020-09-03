Nintendo is continuing to mine the fertile hills of the Wii U to bring more content to its popular Switch system. The company announced the release of Super Mario 3D World Deluxe today as part of Super Mario’s 35th anniversary. This updated platformer joins a collection of classic 3D Mario games and a number of other Mario-related product launches to celebrate that birthday.

Super Mario 3D World Deluxe launches February 12.

Super Mario 3D World Deluxe brings all of the action from the Wii U game to Switch players, but it is also adding more content called Bowser’s Fury. This includes new levels. All of this should combine to make one of the beefiest Mario adventures ever released.

The original Super Mario 3D World debuted for Wii U in November 2013. Nintendo designed the game and 3D Land with the purpose of bridging the audiences for 3D and 2D Mario games. The idea was to offer up a three-dimensional world with slightly slower gameplay and a more fixed camera angle. This also gave Nintendo’s developers the chance to add elements like cooperative multiplayer. Super Mario 3D World enables up to four players to all control characters on the screen simultaneously.

Super Mario 3D World Deluxe is also now one of Nintendo’s biggest upcoming Switch releases. The company went quiet through much of 2020 due to the challenges of the global COVID-19 pandemic. This has left Nintendo fans without much to look forward to. But now this game along with the 3D Mario collection and Pikmin 3 Deluxe are filling out that release schedule.