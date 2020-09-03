Super Mario Bros. launched 35 years ago, and Nintendo wants to celebrate this milestone. The company revealed a number of announcements today to celebrate the plumber’s oncoming midlife crisis. This includes games like Super Mario 3D All-Stars and Super Mario 3D World Deluxe, but Nintendo didn’t stop with those.

In addition to major Switch releases, Nintendo is also bringing the original Super Mario All-Stars to Nintendo Switch Online. This will enable you to play that Super Nintendo compilation on the go. The publisher is also working with a variety of partners on licensed products. These include shoes from Puma and gamepads from peripheral manufacturers.

One of the more interesting announcements is Super Mario Bros. 35. This is a Mario battle royale game that has players competing against other Marios to see who can live the longest. The game brings in elements of Tetris 99, including the option to send attacks against other opponents. And like Tetris 99, Super Mario 35 is an exclusive for the Nintendo Switch Online service. That subscription program is $20 per year.

Nintendo is also licensing more toys.

The highlight of these is a remote-control augmented reality Mario Kart toy line with built-in cameras called Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit. The company showed off Mario and Luigi karts that use your phone to see obstacles, the course outline, and more. I want one … y’know, for my kids.