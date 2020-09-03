As the year drags on and so many of us continue to work from home with few options for recreation, now is the perfect time to pick up a fun and engaging new skill that will make you more marketable in the long run. Luckily, VB Deals is bringing you great savings on six specialized Adobe bundles to teach you the in-demand, industry-standard skills you need to stand out from the rest.

The Complete Adobe Hollywood Filmmaker Bundle

Dreaming of making your directorial debut? This five-course package covers everything from the basics of film editing in Adobe Premiere to creating breathtaking CG graphics in Adobe After Effects. Pick it up on sale today for only $39.99, a discount of more than 90 percent.

The Essential Adobe Web Design Bundle

The art of web design has been lost to template-based, drag-and-drop site builders. Discover the secrets of great UX with this four-course, 7+ hour training bundle that covers the ins-and-outs of Adobe XD, Adobe Dreamweaver, and more. Check it out for the sale price of $19.99 just a fraction of the list price.

The Essential 2020 Adobe Photography Training Bundle

These days, a photo is rarely published untouched. Learn the top techniques for creating the perfect shot with this three-course, 8+ hour instructional bundle. With in-depth instruction for Adobe Photoshop and Adobe Lightroom, you can be sure that your pictures will always pop. This bundle is available now for $29.99, hundreds of dollars less than MSRP.

The Essential 2020 Adobe CC Mastery Bundle

If you’d describe yourself as a visual creative, this is the bundle for you. Four courses spread across more than 25 hours of comprehensive training covers the most useful portions of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite. From Photoshop to Illustrator to InDesign, this learning package has something for everyone. You can pick it up now for $39.99, a discount of nearly 90 percent.

The 2020 Complete Adobe Creativity Bundle

With more than 5 hours of content divided among four courses, this training bundle focuses on the underappreciated elements of design like font choice and stock imagery. Discover the benefits of Adobe Stock, Adobe Fonts, and Adobe Portfolio for just $19.99, a whopping 94 percent off of list price.

The Adobe XD Professional Certification Bundle

This bundle offers all the knowledge required to become certified to build beautiful and responsive websites, for either desktop or mobile, using Adobe XD. With 34 hours of extensive web design and site-building direction spread across five courses, this bundle is a steal at just $29.99.

Prices subject to change.

Do you have your stay-at-home essentials? Here are some you may have missed.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here.