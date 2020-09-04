GameClub has announced that it’s adding three new titles to its mobile game subscription service: Tokyo 42, Ancestors Legacy, and Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank

GameClub gives subscribers access to a library of over 100 games for $5 a month. It is similar to Apple Arcade. Both offer a cheap way to enjoy premium games on mobile without having to worry about free-to-play systems like microtransactions. However, while most Apple Arcade’s offerings are mobile originals, GameClub specializes in finding PC games that it thinks would be a good fit for smartphones and tablets. It then takes on the porting work.

And unlike with Apple Arcade, GameClub is available for both iOS and Android devices.

Tokyo 42 has been on Steam since 2017. It is an isometric shooter that takes place in an imaginative take on the iconic Japanese city. Ancestor’s Legacy debuted on Steam in 2018. It is a real-time strategy game inspired by medieval Europe. Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank is a point-and-click adventure game that came out on Steam back in 2019.

New titles can bring more people to the service, and these games could attract PC gaming fans who are interested in mobile ports.