CD Projekt Red announced today that The Witcher III will be available for the next generation of consoles as a free upgrade for those that own the corresponding current generation versions.

If you already have the Xbox One version of the open world role-playing game, you’ll get the Xbox Series X edition for free. Same goes for PlayStation 4 users with the upcoming PlayStation 5. The next-gen versions will also be available for standalone purchase.

The upgrades for the new consoles include support for ray tracing and better load times. These improvements are also coming to the PC version of the game.

The Witcher 3 debuted in 2015 and became one of the most successful and renowned games of the generation thanks to its interesting story, elaborate sidequests, and deep RPG mechanics. The title has shipped over 28 million copies so far. The franchise has since spawned a successful show on Netflix.