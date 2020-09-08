Even after the recent Mario Direct event last week, Nintendo didn’t ave any games coming out in the back half of the holiday season. Well, Nintendo has filled in that part of its release schedule now with a new Zelda game. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity is a new Musou-style game from developer Koei Tecmo. Like the previous Hyrule Warriors, it brings the one-vs.-thousands combat of Dynasty Warriors into a Zelda setting. But this time, the game is telling the events of that led up to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity launches November 20 for Nintendo Switch. This puts it out after September’s Super Mario 3D All-Stars and October’s Pikmin 3 Deluxe. It is also another example of Nintendo’s efforts to release a new Zelda game every year.

The “Age of Calamity” subtitle refers to The Great Calamity that led to the rise of the evil Ganon. It takes place 100 years before Breath of the Wild. This means players will get to see what happened to Zelda, Link, and the King of Hyrule before the start of one of Switch’s best games.

But since this is a Musou game, you won’t just play as Link. You’ll also get the chance to take control of Urbosa, Daruk, Mipha, and Revali. These are the Champions of Hyrule, and you can get a glimpse of them in action in the reveal trailer for Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity.

The trailer does not show a playable Zelda — but she was an option in the original Hyrule Warriors.

At the end of its reveal trailer, Nintendo said it would provide the next update on Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity on September 26.