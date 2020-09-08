Google’s Wear OS, formerly Android Wear has quietly been getting better and better over the years. It has seen a bit of re-design, seen improvements to battery life, and made apps easier to access and use. If you haven’t checked out Wear OS in a while, it might be time to revisit it.

There’s no better watch to do just that with than the TicWatch Sport. This popular smartwatch has racked up positive reviews across the internet, and with good reason. It’s a smartwatch that can keep up with your active lifestyle and packs a ton of features into an affordable package. You can get the TicWatch Sport on sale now for just $79.99.

The TicWatch Sport has everything that you might expect to find in a fitness band, plus a whole lot more. Because the smartwatch runs Google’s Wear OS, it has access to the entire Google ecosystem of apps and services. That includes fitness tracking tools like Google Fit and the powerful Google Assistant AI. The Google Play Store gives you access to tons of other apps that can help enable features like sleep monitoring, music, and plenty more.

The watch has plenty of features built right in that don’t require third-party apps, too. The TicWatch Sport houses a heart rate monitor, step counter, and GPS, all of which will keep track of your health and activity over the course of the day. 48-hour battery life means you won’t have to bring your whole day to a stop just to charge it again, and IP67 water-resistant means you won’t have to take this wrist candy off just because you’ve encountered a little water.

The TicWatch Sport is more than just an accessory, it’s truly a device meant to keep up with your lifestyle. This powerful smartwatch usually retails for $99, but you can save 20 percent off right now. That means you pay just $79.99. You won’t find another watch at that price that can do everything the TicWatch Sport can so grab this deal while you can!

