Microsoft and Electronic Arts have made a deal to incorporate the benefits of EA Play into your Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. If you pay the $15 per month for Game Pass Ultimate, you will now also get EA Play’s vault of games, early access to new EA releases, and more. This is all coming “this holiday,” according to an Xbox blog post.

“We are teaming up with Electronic Arts to provide Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC members with an EA Play membership at no additional cost starting this holiday,” writes Microsoft gaming partnerships boss Sarah Bond. “This means Ultimate members can enjoy EA Play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and Windows 10 PCs, and Xbox Game Pass for PC members get EA Play on Windows 10.”

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate was already one of the best deals in gaming, and this only further sweetens the pot for subscribers. With Ultimate, Microsoft provides a library of over 100 games, including all of its first-party releases on both Xbox and PC. It also includes Xbox Live Gold at no additional cost. But now EA Play significantly increases the number of available games. Players can get games like FIFA 20, Titanfall 2, Mass Effect, and more.

And EA is always adding more games to its EA Play Vault. But even if you have to wait for those games, you can still try new EA releases like Madden NFL 21 or FIFA 21 for 10 hours as part of this service.

This should make Xbox Game Pass Ultimate an even bigger must-have membership for many people picking up the Xbox Series X or Series S on November 10.