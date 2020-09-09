Microsoft is finally revealing the most important details about its next-generation Xbox Series X. The system will launch November 10 for $500. This puts it alongside the $300 Xbox Series S as the company’s no-compromise 4K-gaming device. You can begin preordering this console September 22.

This puts the new console out in time for the busy gift-giving holiday season. That preorder date should also give Xbox fans plenty of time to try to lock one down for launch day. Microsoft still hasn’t detailed exactly what games are launching that day — but Ubisoft did reveal this morning that it is releasing Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla on November 10 now. This will ensure that one of the biggest releases of the year will debut alongside both the Xbox Series X and Series S.

Get an Xbox Series X at no upfront cost with Xbox All Access

But if $500 is too expensive for you, Microsoft has an alternative payment option. The company is offering up an Xbox All Access program for both the Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. You can get the X if you agree to pay $35 per month for 24 months. That gets you the console at no upfront cost, but it also gets you the $15-per-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate service.

At $35 per month for two years, the total comes to about $840 before any taxes. That is actually less than the cost of a $500 Xbox Series X and paying $15 per month for Game Pass Ultimate for two years $360). So the All Access path should work out well for anyone who doesn’t have the cash ready to pay this holiday. And this helps Microsoft in two major ways. First, it gets its gaming customers used to the idea of paying monthly. Microsoft’s business is in services, and this ensures more people will engage with giving the company a small amount of money on a regular cadence. All Access also ensures that more people can get into the Xbox ecosystem, which can help grow the total audience.

You can get Xbox All Access in 12 countries through select retailers: