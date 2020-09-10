During its Ubisoft Forward event today, the publisher announced that Scott Pilgrim vs. the World: The Game will become available again this holiday for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, and Stadia.

The retro-inspired brawler is celebrating its 10th anniversary. Fans loved its nostalgic action and humor in 2010, but Ubisoft delisted the digital title in 2014.

Fans have clamored for the game to become available again, and now that wish is coming true. And this is the Complete Edition of the game, meaning it includes all DLC characters.

2020 has been a bad year for most things, but it’s been a surprisingly good year for 2D beat-’em-ups. 2020 has seen the revival of Streets of Rage and Battletoads, and now Scott Pilgrim is coming back. What’s next, a sequel to The Simpson’s arcade game?

I wish.