Ubisoft is launching a free update titled The Summit for The Division 2 on September 22. The French video game maker announced the update in advance of its Ubisoft Forward event today.

In the update, you’ll team up with two other agents to clear a 100-floor skyscraper, fighting increasingly difficult challenges along the way. The Summit is part of the 11th update from Ubisoft for The Division 2.

The Division 2 launched in April 2019 with generally good reviews (82/100 on Metacritic). The game is set in a postapocalyptic Washington, D.C., where the survivors fight each other after a weaponized version of smallpox devastates the human population.

The original Division is set in New York and debuted in 2016. That game had poor reviews, and Ubisoft continuously updated it until it gained a steady audience. It’s a cover-based shooter with role-playing game elements that are aimed at keeping players coming back.

Image Credit: Ubisoft

Developer Massive Entertainment has done a lot of updates. Earlier this spring it launched an expansion, Warlords of New York, where you return to New York and try to catch rogue agents who have turned on The Division, which is a secret military organization tasked with rescuing the government in an emergency.

More than six months into our own pandemic, it’s still eerie to think about how Ubisoft predicted this kind of thing would happen.

The Summit

The Summit is a single replayable mode where players ascend all 100 floors of a skyscraper.

As part of the update, Season 3 will begin with a new manhunt, and major improvements will be made to the game’s core features. While The Summit and Season 3 are available for Warlords of New York owners, the game improvements will be available for all players.

The Division 2 is available on the Xbox One, including the Xbox One X, PlayStation 4, PC, Stadia, and Uplay+, Ubisoft’s subscription service.

Ubisoft also announced that the game will be backward compatible on the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5, allowing you to play The Division 2 on the new generation of consoles. In addition, the game will be cross-play compatible with next-gen consoles. This means agents on PlayStation 4 can battle it out with agents on PlayStation 5. Players on Xbox One can also take on agents on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.