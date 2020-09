On this week’s episode of GamesBeat Decides, Imran Khan and Blessing Adeyoe, Jr. from Kinda Funny Games joins the show to fill in for Mike Minotti, who is stuck at a Chipotle. The crew discusses Xbox Series X and S pricing and preorders and when Sony will respond. Blessing and Jeff also played Immortals: Fenyx Rising, which is a bad name for a video game. Then Imran, Blessing, Jeff, and Mike answer some of your questions. Join us, won’t you?