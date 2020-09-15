Gameloft announced today that it has acquired The Other Guys, the studio behind interactive story-based apps like Linda Brown and Journeys.

Gameloft is a developer and publisher that focuses on free-to-play mobile gaming. Acquiring The Other Guys gives the studio a developer with expertise on a specific kind of casual gaming, one that focuses on episodic stories with big decision-making moments for players. They are also apps that are successful with women.

“If you look at two of their biggest products, Linda Brown and Journeys, you will find that The Other Guys create experiences that are very popular with the female casual audience,” Gameloft CEO Alexandre de Rochefort told GamesBeat. “We already have a great set of games that speak to that audience, but The Other Guys have an expert grasp of this narrative genre we haven’t worked in before.”

Together, The Other Guy’s story-based apps have earned over 37 million downloads. And the group that made The Other Guy’s successful isn’t going anywhere.

“Myself and the other founders will stay operating The Other Guys, with the same management team as before,” The Other Guys CEO and cofounder Nicolas Cuneo told GamesBeat. “Operations will stay the same with big support from Gameloft, with all of their experience and teams around the world. We believe the opportunities for synergy and working together will help to take Journeys to the next level.”

“One thing we are extremely proud of at The Other Guys, is our work ethic, as we have a robust content creation pipeline, which for example allows us to launch more than 14 episodes weekly,” Cuneo noted. “We consider our games and experiences to be like a mixture between a TV series and videogames. We have an incredible team, with content creation talent coming directly from the TV industry.”