Israeli startup LIGC has raised $3 million in funding to build an air filter that uses an electric current and a material called graphene to zap germs and air impurities.

The need for better air filters is obvious all around me, as I sit in my home waiting for the smoke from four record-setting wildfires in California to clear. The company argues it has created an innovative way to clear the air in our homes and other buildings, killing germs and vaporizing dust.

The funding comes from China’s publicly traded Hubei Forbon Technology, which makes air filters. LIGC plans to use the money to manufacture laser-induced graphene filters, which can be used in air filters.

LIGC CEO Yehuda Borenstein said he licensed the technology from Houston’s Rice University, in partnership with Ben Gurion University in Israel. The tech utilizes graphene’s conductivity to run an electric current through the filter. Borenstein said graphene is like an electric fence, but on the micron and submicron level, with functions similar to a mosquito zapper. The research has continued at Rice University since an initial breakthrough in 2014.

“If something goes through the surface, it is heated or electrified and the filter eliminates it,” Borenstein said. “We can kill bacteria and eliminate other things passing through the filter. And we do not have to replace our filter, nor do we have to make the filter as dense as other devices.”

Image Credit: LIGC

Graphene is made up of carbon atoms arranged in an allotrope — a unique molecular structure that resembles a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice. It is a good conductor of electricity and can operate on low voltages and currents that are safe for the intended use, Borenstein said.

Since the LIGC filter uses active means to eliminate bacteria and viruses, it can work with lower-density filters, resulting in significantly less energy consumption. In addition, LIGC active filters require lower maintenance than standard filters and are safe to the operator during

maintenance and replacement, he said.

By contrast, the air systems in airplanes, offices, and homes use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. Those filters need to be replaced frequently, incurring high maintenance costs. LIGC uses porous graphene foam and a commercially available laser in ambient temperatures.

Image Credit: LIGC

LIGC believes the tech can also be used for water purification, printed circuit boards, gas and strain sensors, wound healing, sanitary textiles,

hygiene pads, water splitting, fuel cell catalysis, and more. But for now, the company is focused on air filters. Borenstein said it may take a few months to get the product to market, as the team is currently running tests on different prototypes. He also said the zapping doesn’t generate any smell.

The team has five employees and has licensed six patents. LIGC faces plenty of rivals, including Molekule. I’m using one of Molekule’s air filters to clean my office now, and the sensor is yellow, indicating the air quality is mediocre.