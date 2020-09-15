As the futures of so many industries remain unclear, it has never been more important to be prepared for that next job switch. Regardless of your field of employment, soft skills such as team management, customer service, and emotional intelligence will always be relevant. Luckily, VB Deals has six amazing deals on training bundles that will ready you for the new working world, no matter where you end up.

The Ultimate Leadership & Stress Management Bundle

From tedious office relationships to impossible deadlines, stress and anxiety are two of the leading issues in today’s work world. Learn how to shake your insecurities and become a better team leader today with this nine-course learning package, including 11 hours of in-depth instruction on remote management, communication skills, and much more. It’s on sale right now for $39.99, just a fraction of MSRP.

The Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle

Taught by professional emotional intelligence coach Robin Hills, this ten-course bundle details how to develop your emotional skills in both your work and personal lives. Don’t miss out on your chance to become a more effective and empathetic communicator. Pick up the Emotional Intelligence & Decision-Making Bundle on sale today for just $34.99, a massive discount of 96%.

Master the Science of Memory, Leadership & Focus Bundle

Do you find yourself nodding off at work, forgetting important deadlines, and not being the team player you know you can be? This nine-course pack delves deep into the psychological aspects of staying productive in any work setting. Learn the secrets of effective multitasking, fighting off procrastination, and even subconscious marketing. This bundle is currently on sale for $34.99, just a fraction of its regular price.

The Mastering Thinking Skills Bundle Ft. Timothy Kenny

The myth is that your IQ is the sole determiner of success is just that: a myth. This instructional bundle features 14 hours of content spread across 4 courses and covers complex concepts including recognition of “mini languages”, visual thinking, and how to develop the interstate system within your brain. Pick up this pack today for $21.99, hundreds of dollars off list price.

The Ultimate 2020 Soft Skills Career Hacker Bundle

With 150 hours of information on over 120 in-demand soft skills like goal setting and conflict resolution, this bundle is the “average” worker’s dream. Beef up your resume and boost your earning potential today with this steal of a resource, available on sale now for just $39.99.

The ‘Improve Your Writing Skills’ Master Class Bundle

Proper grammar and effective word choice can instantly up your professionalism. However, these are just the basic building blocks of this nine-course, 18+ hour bundle. Discover your writing voice, brush up on productive writing habits, and even flex your originality with an intro to creative writing. Become a better writer today for $19.99, a massive discount of 98 percent.

