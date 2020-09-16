Capcom revealed that Devil May Cry 5 will be a PlayStation 5 launch game on November 12. The announcement game during today’s PlayStation 5 event.

This is a special edition of the action game, and it includes Vergil as a new playable character. The original release of Devil May Cry V includes three playable heroes.

The original version of Devil May Cry 5 launched in 2019 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. It was a hit, managing to sell over 2 million copies in just a couple of weeks.

Some older games are offering free upgrades for the new consoles. But it looks like you’re going to have to buy Devil May Cry 5 again if you want it on PlayStation 5. At least you will get new content.