Sony unveiled that Warner Bros. is working on a new Harry Potter game dubbed Hogwarts Legacy for the PlayStation 5. The game will debut in 2021.

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment revealed the game during the PlayStation 5 Showcase today. The title takes you through the usual learning of wizardry skills at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry from J.K. Rowling’s popular Harry Potter novels. While the series has ended, this game looks like it goes beyond the tales to a time after the books.

For instance, you go outside of Hogwarts into the wild and fight with trolls and a fire-breathing dragon. We haven’t seen a major console-focused Harry Potter game in a long time, so this should be fun to watch. We’re not sure if it is exclusive to Sony in any way, but most Harry Potter games debut on multiple platforms.

Image Credit: Sony

Avalanche Studios is working on the title for Warner Bros. As you can see in the trailer, the graphics look top-notch. The characters are unfamiliar. There are some big dinosaur-like creatures, but it looks like all of the people and the fantastic beasts in this game may be original creations. That should be good for Potter fans looking for something fresh.