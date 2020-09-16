NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–September 16, 2020–

Heritage Group, a leading healthcare-focused investment firm, is pleased to announce the promotion of four new Partners: Jesse Bland, Lauren Brueggen, Bryan Bui, and Graham Hunter.

“These additions to our partnership mark a very exciting time for Heritage Group,” said founding Partner Rock Morphis. “Our new partners bring extensive experience, professionalism and integrity to their roles and their contributions have helped to build the firm we have today. We are excited for Heritage Group’s future and look forward to continuing our partnership with this talented group of investors.”

“At Heritage Group, we strive to create a culture that allows our team to develop and succeed,” said founding Partner David McClellan. “Rock Morphis, Paul Wallace and I couldn’t be more pleased to be welcoming our new partners to help us shepherd in the next wave of growth and success for our firm.”

Mr. Bland is a Partner on the investment team and has been with the firm since the fund’s inception in 2011. Prior to joining Heritage, Mr. Bland was an investor at Nashville Capital Network, where he focused on early-stage investments in healthcare and technology-driven businesses. Prior to that, he worked for Governor Sonny Perdue at the Commission for a New Georgia.

Ms. Brueggen is a Partner on the investment team and has been with the firm since 2018. Prior to joining Heritage, Ms. Brueggen spent over ten years in private equity and growth equity investment roles at The Wicks Group and Spring Mountain Capital. She began her career in investment banking at Jefferies.

Mr. Bui is a Partner and oversees the firm’s strategic network of limited partner relationships and portfolio company business development efforts. He has been with the firm since 2017. Prior to joining Heritage, Mr. Bui was a founding member of Oxeon Ventures, leading the creation of tech-enabled healthcare services companies. Prior to Oxeon, he led strategy and marketing teams at Pfizer where he focused on oncology and vaccination.

Mr. Hunter is a Partner on the investment team and joined Heritage Group in 2012. Prior to joining Heritage, Mr. Hunter served as an investment professional at Ridgemont Equity Partners. He began his career in leveraged finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

About Heritage Group

Heritage Group is a Nashville-based, healthcare-focused investment firm with more than 30 years of experience financing and operating healthcare companies at all stages. The firm’s limited partners include leading hospital systems, payers and other healthcare organizations that operate over 10% of the hospitals in the U.S., insure over 45 million people and deliver pharmaceuticals and medical products to more than 100,000 locations daily. Heritage Group seeks to invest in innovative healthcare services and healthcare IT companies that are addressing the challenges of the U.S. healthcare system. For more information, visit www.heritagegroupusa.com.

