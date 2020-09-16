Activision showed off the first campaign gameplay for Call of Duty: Black Ops — Cold War, and it said PlayStation 4 gamers will be able to play an open alpha test of the game’s multiplayer from September 18 to September 20.

The company showed it during the Sony PlayStation 5 Showcase today. The game debuts on November 13 on the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

The first scene that Raven Software’s Dan Vondrak showed takes place in Turkey, on an airfield in a place called Trabzon. Your job is to take out a high-value target on a mission starting in stealth mode.

Your stealth team crests a hill and checks out the activity at the military airfield. They spot a target and then go hot. The sniper misses the target, and everything goes hot. You then chase after a transport plane in a pickup truck as it takes off. You set off a remote-controlled car to chase after the plane and detonate it underneath the transport. It crashes, and so do most of the other combatants driving vehicles on the tarmac.

If fans preorder, they can get a digital copy and with Frank Woods, one of the main characters, as an operator in multiplayer and a weapon blueprint.