Sony revealed the PlayStation Plus Collection during its Showcase event today. It’s a new PlayStation 5 perk for its premium subscription service.

PlayStation Plus Collection gives PlayStation Plus subscribers access to a catalog of PlayStation 4 games that they can download to their PlayStation 5. This includes huge first-party hits like God of War, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, and Bloodbourne. Third-party games like Final Fantasy XV and Resident Evil VII will also be available.

This looks to be Sony’s backward comparability solution. It makes many of the biggest hits of last generation available on Sony’s new hardware.

It is also something of an answer to Microsoft’s Game Pass, although its unclear if Sony will continue adding titles to PlayStation Plus Collection, or if it will only include PS4 games.