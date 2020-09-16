Sony teased the next God of War today.

The short trailer with no video gameplay starts with the voice of Kratos, with a God of War logo that shows a number of runes on it. Kratos says, “The time grows near. … You must prepare yourself.” Then a sign appears saying “Ragnarök is coming,” with a logo from Sony Santa Monica. And that’s all we get for now.

God of War was one of the top-selling games on the PlayStation 4 when it debuted in April 2018. Made by a team of 300 over five years at Sony Santa Monica, the title beat out other hits like Red Dead Redemption 2 (made with a team of as many as 2,000 people over seven years) at The Game Awards and many others awards contests for Game of the Year. As of May 2019, the God of War franchise has sold more than 32 million copies.

Sony closed its PlayStation 5 Showcase virtual event with the trailer. We couldn’t hear anything, but we know that fans all over the world were howling.