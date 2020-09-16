Splinter Cell is coming back! Although it’s not in the way you probably expected. Elizabeth Loverso, the vice president of product development at Ubisoft’s Red Storm Entertainment, joined today’s Facebook Connect event to reveal that the publisher is bringing two major franchises to VR: Splinter Cell and Assassin’s Creed. They will be exclusive to Oculus platforms.

For Splinter Cell, this will be a revival of the stealth-action series that many fans have clamored for … although probably not as they had hoped. The franchise hasn’t had a proper installment since 2013’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist. Of course, to play this new game, you’re going to need to own an Oculus VR device.

Assassin’s Creed, meanwhile, is a healthy franchise that still receives regular installments. It’s next game, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, debuts November 10.

Details on both games are sparse at the moment. Red Storm is leading development on both games with support from other Ubisoft studios.

Ubisoft is investing heavily into VR. Last week, it announced Far Cry VR: Dive Into Insanity, which is bringing one of its biggest franchises to the location-based virtual reality realm. Ubisoft’s earlier VR efforts include Eagle Flight and and Star Trek: Bridge Crew.