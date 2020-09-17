Capcom has revealed two new Monster Hunter games for the Switch during today’s Nintendo Partner Showcase. The first, Monster Hunter: Rise, comes out March 26.

Monster Hunter games have players, well, hunting monsters. They are action role-playing games with a focus on multiplayer. Monster Hunter has long been a big hit in Japan, but the franchise found success in the U.S. in 2018 with Monster Hunter: World. That title, however, never came to Switch.

This new entry features a fox mount and an energy-based grappling hook (which is actually a friendly insect called a Wirebug).

But that wasn’t the only Monster Hunter game that Capcom brought today. It also revealed Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. The first Monster Hunter Stories came out for the Nintendo 3DS in 2017. It was more of a traditional, turn-based take on the franchise. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is coming out next summer.