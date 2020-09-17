Microsoft came to the latest Nintendo Partner Showcase to announce that Ori and the Will of the Wisps is coming to Switch later today.

It wasn’t too long ago that the idea of a Microsoft game coming to a Nintendo platform would seem insane, but Microsoft and Nintendo have been building up something of a relationship. Former Microsoft exclusive Cuphead was the first Microsoft game (outside of Minecraft, which is on every platform) to show up on Switch. Ori and the Blind Forest followed not long after.

Now its sequel is on the way to Nintendo’s hit console. Ori and the Will of the Wisp debuted earlier this year for Xbox One and PC on March 11. Coming to Switch will expose the Metroidvania to an even larger audience.

Although you do have to wonder how well the game will run, considering the Switch’s processor isn’t as powerful as the Xbox One’s. Even on an Xbox One X, Will of the Wisp can sometimes be a bit sluggish and prone to bugs (although patches have smoothed those problems).