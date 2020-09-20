While presented as a new experience, what we see in the Infinite Office trailer is actually an evolution of the current Quest interface, introduced as an Experimental feature back in March and now the default.

The Oculus Browser built-into Quests is Chromium-based, meaning it’s widely compatible with websites and web-based apps. It got multi-window support this year, which Facebook seems to now be pitching as a Chromebook alternative. Earlier previews of Infinite Office showed it displaying programs streamed from your Windows PC, but there’s no sign of that yet here.

You can already set your Quest to show Passthrough+, the real world via the black & white cameras, instead of a virtual home environment. The trailer shows a new slider for passthrough letting you adjust how much of the real world shows through.

Everyone knows typing in VR sucks. Facebook is partnering with Logitech to bring the K830 keyboard in VR. You should be able to pair it directly with Quest 2 and see it, and your hands typing on it, in VR. Oculus Browser will get support for its trackpad, letting you precisely manipulate content. We obviously haven’t tested this yet so we wouldn’t recommend going out and buying the keyboard just yet to have as an accessory for Quest 2. We’ll have updates as soon as we’re able to go hands-on with the new experience.

But key to Infinite Office is for now announced only for Quest 2 — the capability to define persistent surface panels, like tables and couches. Just like your Guardian bounds, these are persistently saved. That means you can set your virtual browser window positions once and not have to re-position them each time.

Infinite Office rolls out as an “Experimental” feature set “this winter.”

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020