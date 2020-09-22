It has been said that every person has a book in them. Mark Twain even once said that every person is a book. The question is how to get it out. You surely have all sorts of ideas floating around in your head, whether they come from critiquing your favorite books and shows or is a completely original concept that you just haven’t had the chance to bring to life yet. But there’s no time better than right now.

Starting the book writing process can be intimidating. You need to know your story, how to tell it, who your audience is. But you shouldn’t let that keep you from making your dream book a reality. All you need is the right tools and knowhow to put that story on the page, and you’ll find everything that you need inside the Ultimate Creative Novel and Screen Writing Academy Bundle, on sale right now for just $49.99.

No matter what it is that you’re hoping to write, this massive collection of educational courses will turn you into a publishing pro before you even start typing out your first line. The Ultimate Creative Novel and Screen Writing Academy Bundle is packed with more than 48 hours of proven writing and publishing techniques, taught by experts in the field and spread across 11 unique courses.

Want to write a fantasy novel? This bundle has a course that will teach you how to build your world and put together a perfect fantasy story while avoiding cliche. Trying to capture your own life story? There’s a course for crafting an autobiography that will make your story every bit as interesting as any fiction book. There are even tips on how to publish your book when you’re ready to share it, or how to turn it into a screenplay if you want to start pitching it to be adapted for the screen.

The Ultimate Creative Novel and Screen Writing Academy Bundle is a collection unlike any other when it comes to understanding the writing and publishing business. While this collection of courses is valued at $2,189, you can save a whopping 97 percent off that price right now. That means you pay just $49.99. This could be the start of your literary career, so don’t let this offer pass you by!

