Google’s Area 120 incubator today launched Tables, a work-tracking tool with IFTTT-like automation features and support for Google products, including Google Groups, Google Sheets, and more. Currently in beta in the U.S., Tables automates actions like collating data, checking multiple sources of data, and pasting data into other docs for handoff.

“Tracking work with existing tech solutions meant building a custom in-house solution or purchasing an off-the-shelf product, but these options are time-consuming, inflexible, and expensive,” Tables general manager Tim Gleason explained in a blog post. “Tables helps teams track work and automate tasks to save time and supercharge collaboration — without any coding required.”

Using Tables, teams can program bots to schedule recurring email reminders when tasks are overdue, message a Slack or Google Chat room when new form submissions are received, or move a task to someone else’s work queue when the status changes. Templates for things like simple task tracking, webhooks for Slack and Zapier, and Sheets views and layouts are available, as are tutorials for adapting Tables to IT operations, customer relationship management, employee recruiting and onboarding, and product development workflows.

Tables can also ingest Sheets and .CSV files as custom templates to create forms for tasks like collecting responses to surveys. Moreover, Tables lets users customize how they visualize and interact with data using grid views, record lists, kanban boards, and maps.

“Tables, with other teams at Google, is investing in automation,” added Gleason, who noted that Tables is already being used by customers like School of Rock, the Colorado Governor’s Office of Information Technology, and the Somerset Public Library System in New Jersey. “It’s time to spend more time working and less time tracking it. Now you can work more efficiently and collaborate easily, no matter the task.”

Customers get up to 100 tables, 1,000 rows, 1GB of attachments, and 50 bot actions for free. Paid plans, which include up to 1,000 tables, 10,000 rows, 10GB of attachments, and 500 actions — along with advanced history, sharing, forms, and views capabilities — cost $10 per month.