Microsoft has sent me a preview version of the Xbox Series X, and that’s about all I can say about the next generation game console at this point. Oh, I guess I can also share this one (1) image of me with said Xbox Series X.

But I’m not posting this to tease you: I’m actually looking for your help. Tell me what questions you have about the console hardware and experience. I cannot answer them yet, but I will do my best to share all the answers once Microsoft gives the go-ahead.

If you have a question, respond to the tweet above. You can get to it by clicking on this link here. Alternatively, email me: jeff.grubb+X@venturebeat.com.

Meanwhile, don't be too jealous. It's not like I can go to the store and buy a ton of Xbox Series X games yet.