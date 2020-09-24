During a hardware event today, Amazon today announced a slew of new Ring-branded devices for homes and cars. It launched Ring Car Cam, a new dashcam that the company says works with 99% of vehicles, and the Ring Home Cam, a miniature drone that flies throughout the home to surveil all that’s going on.

Ring Home Cam is by far the most intriguing addition to the lineup. The $249 quadcopter hovers along pre-set paths looking for noise, and it records when in motion, automatically landing in a dock when it runs out of battery power.

On the car side of things, there’s Ring Car Cam ($199), which plugs into a standard OBD-II port has traffic stop detection that alerts family members and starts recording when the driver’s pulled over. It also includes a siren and uses LTE to send notifications, with support for Amazon’s recently launched Sidewalk wireless network, and with accident recognition to detect when an accident might’ve occurred.

There’s also a new car alarm device called Ring Car Alarm ($59), which supports Ring Car Connect, an API for car manufacturers to build Ring into their existing security systems. Tesla will support Car Connect; customers can view footage from their Tesla model 3, X, S, and Y in the Ring App.