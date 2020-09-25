GOG announced today that is has partnered with Konami to bring many of its classic games to the PC gaming store.

Starting today, Metal Gear, Metal Gear Solid, and Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance are on GOG. You can also grab Konami Collector’s Series: Castlevania & Contra, a $6 compilation that includes the 8-bit games of each series: Castlevania, Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest, Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse, Contra, and Super C.

GOG stands out from other digital PC game stores, like Steam, by offering DRM free versions of titles. DRM stands for digital rights management, and it’s something that publishers use to discourage piracy, but it can also make it a pain to download your games to multiple devices.

But GOG, which once went by the longer moniker of Good Old Games, also specializes in making classic games accessible on modern PCs. The PC versions of Metal Gear Solid and Metal Gear Solid 2 are old, and getting them to run on modern machines can be a nightmare. That shouldn’t be an issue with these digital releases from GOG.