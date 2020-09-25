Has there ever been a better time to invest in an air purifier? Well, depends where you are. These days, the West Coast is facing perpetual air quality alerts due to the outburst of wildfires in the region. However, all those particulates and pollution can make their way across the country—and, yes, even the world.

Clean air is so, so, so important, especially for the little ones in our lives whose lungs and bodies are more vulnerable. Even absent all the airpocalypse of today, air filters can help remove pet dander and dust from your indoor air, which is never a bad thing.

Here are 10 deals on air purifiers you don’t want to miss.

This air purifier does the job. Its carbon air filter helps remove whatever junk is floating around in your home, ensuring that whatever you and your loved ones breathe is safer. It’s great for a bedroom or home office. It doesn’t require much power either, which an added benefit if you want to keep this bad boy running for long periods of time.

This air purifier is certainly visually appealing. Its sleek design does more than make your apartment look cool. This purifier is portable! You can take it wherever you need to be to protect yourself from molds, gases, and allegens. If you’re headed back to the office, you may want to keep this nearby to protect yourself from any bacteria your coworkers may be bringing along from the home or from their commute.

This purifier doesn’t only rely on a filter. It relies on UV-C LED lights, too. By the time any air passes through it, 99.9 percent of the nasty junk in it should be gone. The creators have even added a feature where you can add your favorite essential oils if you want it to serve as an air freshener, too.

This product has high ratings for a reason. On Amazon, this guy has 4.5 out of 5 stars. Now, I can’t speak for others, but I’m assuming that the purifier’s many perks have everything to do with that. Maybe it’s the carbon filter. Or maybe it’s the cold catalyst filter. One of its five filters will leave you pleased.

This one might be the cutest one on the list. With its dome shape, this air purifier nestles nicely in your living room or bedroom. Unlike many of the other devices on this list, this one generates ozone. It destroys pollutants in the home to clean the air. It’s also battery powered if you want to take it with you on the go.

This purifier prides itself on efficiency. Rest assured knowing that every inch of it is doing work to clean up your air. What’s more, this purifier can capture some of the smaller particles others may miss. Its filtration system is pretty damn impressive. You can clean the air of a room that’s 170 square feed in one hour.

This isn’t the type of purifier you can pop on a countertop. Nope, this one is more heavy duty and will require more space—but for good reason! Its engineering system works hard to remove smoke, allergens, and dust from your indoor air. It is also super quiet if you want to keep it on while you and your babies are sleeping.

Now, that’s a fashion statement. This is the most extraordinary type of purifier on here. This is one you can wear! The idea is to help filter out the air near you no matter where you are. That goes for indoor and outdoor air. The necklace doesn’t filter air, though. It generates negative ions to push dangerous particles away from you while you’re wearing it.

This purifier has some high-tech functionality. It not only cleans your air. It also assesses its quality to alert you when things aren’t looking too good. This smart design is not only functional; it’s educational. It’ll create a bubble of clean air around you that’ll make Bubble Boy jealous.

You can easily take this on the go. Its design can fit in most cupholders, so you can even keep this filter in your car if you want to make sure you’re keeping that air clean and safe, too. This might be especially valuable for those living in regions that regularly have bad air quality but can’t avoid leaving their home for work or school.

