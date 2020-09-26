In a time where many of us are spending more time at home than ever, expanding your horizons and skill set is a wise idea.

Dive into the Stone River eLearning: Lifetime Membership, currently 99 percent off for just $89, and set yourself up to improve your technology skills throughout your life. As they say, you should never stop learning.

This unlimited lifetime subscription provides more than 800 courses and 4,800 hours of content crafted to help you learn coding, design, 3D animation, and more.

Already in a technological job field? Become even more of an expert. Looking for a career change? This could be a crucial first step and one that you can draw upon throughout your life.

Besides the courses, this bundle includes VIP perks such as unlimited eBooks, personal guidance on what specifically to learn, and free certification exams, which generally cost $50 or more each.

Stay ahead of your competitors and remain current in all things technology. That’s why this bundle is valued at $11,500 MSRP and is a rare deal: it could be a life-changer.

The bundle also includes:

All levels of courses available on web and mobile programming, web design, game app creation, 3D animation, and more.

Instruction for using Bootstrap, Unity 3D, Java, Python, MySQL, node.js, CSS, and more.

A one-year subscription to CodeMag.

Remember, never stop learning, whether you’re teleworking now for a different job or ascending through a new career in a decade. The Stone River eLearning lifetime membership can help.

