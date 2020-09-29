Amazon is rolling out a new contactless technology that enables consumers to pay and carry out other in-store transactions using the palm of their hands. The internet giant has grander plans for the technology in the future, with plans to offer the technology to third-parties.

Amazon One, as the technology is called, fits into Amazon’s broader push into the brick-and-mortar realm, which largely kickstarted back in 2016 with the launch of Amazon Go retail stores. Equipped with computer vision, sensor fusion, and deep learning, Amazon’s cashierless stores are designed to be friction-free, enabling shoppers to walk in and out of stores without having to wait in line.

Starting in two Amazon Go stores in Seattle from today, shoppers will now be able to register the palm of their hand as a unique identifier, and insert their credit card in the Amazon One device located at the entrance to associate their payment credentials with their hand. Then, in the future, they can enter Amazon Go stores simply by hovering their palm over the Amazon One device.

This is an added option on top of existing options, including using Amazon’s mobile apps or asking in-store staff for those wanting to pay with cash.

ID eveywhere

However, Amazon One isn’t designed squarely to verify users for entry and payments in Amazon’s own stores. The company said that it wants people to use their palm to facilitate “everyday activities” such as presenting their loyalty cards, and verifying their identity to enter any location such as sports stadiums, offices, and third-party grocery stores.

Put simply, it seems that Amazon wants to become the biometric standard for ID verification, replacing point-of-sale (POS) systems, badges, tickets, and any traditional system used to help people make payments or prove who they are.

The next steps after the two initial Amazon Go stores will see Amazon One arrive in “additional Amazon stores” in the coming months, which could see the technology added to hundreds of Whole Foods stores. Certainly, reports emerged last year that Amazon was quietly testing such technology in some Whole Foods stores. Looking further to the future, though, we can expect to see Amazon-powered palm-recognition smarts crop up in office buildings, sports arenas, and shopping malls everywhere.

While Amazon doesn’t state specifically what characteristics it looks for when creating unique palm identifiers, in a patent it filed initially back in 2018, the company suggested that the system looks for features such as wrinkles and veins. Elsewhere, Apple also recently filed a patent application for a similar method that could allow Apple device users to authenticate themselves using their palm.

In a world increasingly wary of biometric data programs, with Amazon itself at the center of controversies over its facial recognition technology, Amazon’s latest foray into large scale biometric data gathering will undoubtedly raise eyebrows across the board. In anticipation, Amazon tries to address some of these concerns in a FAQ, explaining some of the advantages of palm-recognition versus alternatives such as facial recognition. It said:

We selected palm recognition for a few important reasons. One reason was that palm recognition is considered more private than some biometric alternatives because you can’t determine a person’s identity by looking at an image of their palm. It also requires someone to make an intentional gesture by holding their palm over the device to use.

The company added that palm images are not stored locally on Amazon One devices, and are instead encrypted and processed in a “a highly secure area” that it “custom-built” in the cloud.

Additionally, Amazon is quick to stress that an Amazon account isn’t necessary to use Amazon One — just a mobile phone number and a credit card is needed. However, those who link their palm ID with their Amazon account are able to manage their information online and and see their usage history.