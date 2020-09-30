Presented by AWS Machine Learning

It takes a combination of imagination, innovation, and machine learning to help create change in the world. The promise of machine learning for social good is being realized as the technology evolves to a point where organizations across industries and categories can leverage its unique power. Innovators are tapping into the best practices, in-depth expertise, and powerful solutions of companies like AWS to launch new initiatives and solutions that are improving lives and protecting our planet right now.

With machine learning, organizations are making inroads toward protecting biodiversity, supporting our veterans, finding homes for the homeless, understanding climate change, and more. But this is just the beginning.

Here’s a look at some of the world’s most powerful, promising applications of machine learning to benefit society.

For a more in-depth read, see this recent article on VentureBeat and see more ways machine learning is being used to tackle today’s biggest social, humanitarian, and environmental challenges.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.