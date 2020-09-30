Watch every session from the annual event

The gaming industry shot up quickly as a prime target for cybercriminals. In two years, 152 million attacks hit gaming.

COVID-19 added fuel to the fire, and now cybercriminals have a target-rich environment.

See the latest attack trends in gaming in our newly released report. You’ll get exclusive insights based on Akamai’s 24 months of data up through June 2020.

Report highlights:

Survey results from over 1,200 gamers (in partnership with DreamHack)

Top web attack vectors in gaming and across all industries

Credential stuffing and phishing attacks targeting players

Emerging markets selling boosted accounts and hacked information

Most targeted countries for malicious login attempts and where they’re coming from