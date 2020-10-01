Nintendo today revealed Minecraft characters Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman as the newest fighters for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, the hit fighting game on Switch. Nintendo has not given a release date yet.

This is the second batch of characters that’s part of the game’s second Fighters Pass, following Min Min from Arms. Buying the pass grants access to six characters released throughout this year and 2021. It gives Nintendo a way to monetize the popular Switch fighting game after its 2018 release. Ultimate has sold over 19.99 million copies. That’s a lot of potential Fighters Pass buyers.

Minecraft is one of the most popular games ever, so this addition makes sense. Steve, Alex, Zombie, and Enderman will have the same moves despite their different appearances, similar to the different Animal Crossing villagers you can play in the game. You can think of them as one fighter. They use the tools you’d expect from Minecraft in combat, including pickaxes, fishing poles, and dynamite. They can even summon a crafting box to make a sword. Smash Bros. is also getting a Minecraft-themed level.

Steve and Alex from @Minecraft are joining the #SmashBrosUltimate roster! Get ready to mine and craft your victories on the battlefield! pic.twitter.com/CtBNfENjEE — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 1, 2020

Microsoft owns Minecraft, but that hasn’t stopped the game from appearing on every platform imaginable. Microsoft has already allowed Nintendo to use Banjo-Kazooie in Smash Bros., so the company has been open to these kinds of collaborations.

Nintendo is hosting another video presentation on October 3 that will look closer at the new character.