PDFs are inescapable. In fact, the company that created the format back in the 90s, Adobe, estimated there were up to 2.5 trillion PDF documents in the world. And that statement was made five years ago in 2015.

Yet despite their ubiquity, PDFs can also be a serious pain in the posterior. While they offer increased security, just trying to read or edit a PDF can often be a major struggle. And if you’ve ever tried to use a PDF over a mobile device, it’s likely been a nightmare (though Adobe has made some encouraging new promises on that front.)

However, you do have some tools to help make handling PDFs a little more bearable. Horrible pun aside, PDFBear is one of those tools, an online converter app that gives you a lot more control over reading, editing, and sharing information in PDF files.

Through their website interface, PDFBear can take any PDF file and convert it into a host of different file formats, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, or even an image format like JPG or PNG. Meanwhile, the whole process also works in reverse, taking many of those popular formats and converting them into PDF. If you’ve ever run into problems making edits to a PDF document, this gives you an efficient workaround process.

You won’t suffer any degradation of your file either. PDFBear always detects the highest quality output setting possible so your document never loses its sharpness or clarity.

In addition to straight-up conversions, PDFBear also adds in a heap of extra features, including merging, splitting, deleting, compressing, and repairing PDFs. You can also add page numbers and watermarks, sign or share documents, boost security by adding encryption, and more.

And since many PDF documents may contain sensitive information, you can rest assured that all files uploaded to PDFBear are deleted without 60 minutes of conversion. Your documents are never saved anywhere other than where you put them and can’t ever fall into the wrong hands.

PDFBear works across all platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Linux. Normally a $1,000 purchase, a lifetime subscription to PDFBear is now on sale for only $69.99.

