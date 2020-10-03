If ever there were a time to invest in an air purifier — it is right now.

Not only are a lot of major cities struggling with air quality, but we’re also still in the middle of a global pandemic. Due to both of these issues, it’s more important than ever to make sure the air in your home is as clean as possible. The Mister UV Air Purifier with 360 Air Intake is currently on sale for $116.99 down from $236 — a 50-percent discount. It has a sleek look, it’s super compact and it will drastically improve the air quality in your home.

The UV air purifier removes 99.97-percent of particles in the air — even particles as small as .3-microns. This will cover you if you’ve struggled with household odors as a result of a pet or other factor. It will also take care of any air quality issues that are a result of your location, such as smog, exhaust, smoke, gaseous or pollutants.

The little air filter is only 8.9-inches by 3-inches wide, and it weighs 1.54-pounds. It is super quiet and only requests 2.5-watts of power. It is super easy to use and has a one-button operation that allows you to adjust it to one of three settings. That said, simplicity does not equal lower efficiency — this filter will still circulate purified air throughout a space up to 3-meters, so it’s perfect for a desk or bedside table next to your sleeping space. It can take in air from any angle and has both UV and carbon filters in order to ensure that it captures all harmful pollutants.

It comes with a car charger, a Type-C cable, an aromatherapy bag, and a one-year manufacturer’s warranty.

You can get the Mister UV Air Purifier with 360 Air Intake for 50% off $236 at $116.99 now.

