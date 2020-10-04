Years from now, if someone asks you what it looked like to live in a pandemic, if you wear glasses, you probably won’t know how to answer — and that is because the face masks create such a fog on the lenses.

Welp, I’ve got great news. The FogBlock™Anti-Fog Solution for PPE Masks & Glasses is currently on sale for $12.99 down from $14 — which is a 13-percent discount. It may look like a simple bottle of spray, but it’s actually a game-changing solution that will keep your glasses (and therefore your vision!) super clear from fog.

If you’re wondering how this magic sauce works, all you have to do is simply spray the solution on your lenses and let it sit for five minutes. You don’t even have to worry about wiping it in! It will provide protection from fog for up to 24-hours. Don’t worry about streaks or build-up, because it’s a total non-issue. The formula is also non-toxic and safe to use on normal eyeglasses, sunglasses, goggles, and whatever else you may have on hand.

Another great aspect of this spray is that it works on those pesky clear face shields. That’s right, if you’ve been donning one of those and feeling like you’re walking around in a cloud — this stuff will save you (and your sanity). Another amazing aspect of this stuff is that the bottle is so small, making it perfect for sticking in your purse or backpack when traveling. Don’t worry, even though the bottle is 1-ounce, the spray lasts for quite a while since each spritz provides such long-lasting protection.

It comes with a manufacturer’s one-year warranty and ships all over the U.S.

VentureBeat Deals is a partnership between VentureBeat and StackCommerce. This post does not constitute editorial endorsement. If you have any questions about the products you see here or previous purchases, please contact StackCommerce support here. Prices subject to change.

