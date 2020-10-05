Electronic Arts announced Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered today, an updated version of the 2010 racing game. The remaster comes out November 6 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version follows on November 13.

Hot Pursuit was developer Criterion’s follow up to the beloved 2008 open-world racing game Burnout Paradise, which had its own remaster in 2018. That made Hot Pursuit the next logical candidate for a re-release.

This new version of Hot Pursuit will include enhanced visuals, cross-play support, and all of the game’s downloadable content. The Switch version will run at 1080p and 30fps in docked mode and 720p 30fps in handheld mode. PS4 Pro and Xbox One X users can choose between 4K 30fps or 1080p 60fps modes. The base versions of PS4 and Xbox One are stuck at 1080p 30fps. Depending on your PC, you could run the game at 4K 60fps.

The announcement revealed nothing about next-gen versions or backward compatibility.