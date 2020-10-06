Accresa has secured a verdict in federal court against Hint Health, affirming its breach of contract claim

Accresa, a technology provider focused on healthcare payments solutions for employers and provider networks, has won a verdict in federal court against San Francisco-based software company Hint Health.

The verdict was announced on September 30, 2020, following a two-week jury trial before Judge Amos L. Mazzant, III in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas in Sherman (4:18-cv-00536-ALM-CMC). Jurors found in favor of Accresa for its breach of contract claim, and rejected the entirety of Hint Health’s counterclaims against Accresa.

“As we maintained throughout the trial, Accresa worked in good faith to uphold its obligations under the partnership agreement with Hint Health, whereas Hint did not,” said Accresa CEO William Short. “We are proud of the work our team has done in partnership with national health systems and health plans to advance innovation in health care, and are disappointed in the outcome of our failed partnership with Hint, who despite our best efforts, did not hold up their end of the bargain.”

Last week, Hint Health issued an announcement concerning the outcome of the trial, stating they were “vindicated” by the jury’s verdict.

“It’s troubling that Hint would choose to publicly misrepresent the outcome of the trial, mere days after being found to have failed to live up to its partnership commitment,” said Short. “The jury rightfully concluded that only Accresa’s claim had any merit, while rejecting all six of Hint’s baseless allegations.”

Accresa has further asserted that the law requires an award of damages in this circumstance, and intends to raise that issue in post-trial motions to the Court.

About Accresa

Millions of Americans rely on their employer to obtain quality, affordable health benefits for themselves and their families. As healthcare becomes more expensive, employers have struggled to manage rising costs while still providing great benefits to their employees. Innovative healthcare payment models like direct primary care (DPC) have not been easily accessible for many employers, nor flexible enough to adapt and scale according to the unique needs of different employee populations.

The team at Ameriflex, one of the nation’s largest independent administrators of consumer-driven health benefits and payments technologies, saw the challenges facing employers first-hand. With a 20+ year track record helping tens of thousands of employers leverage new technology to innovate benefits delivery and payments, Ameriflex was in a unique position to reimagine DPC from the employer’s perspective. The result became Accresa: established in 2015 and now a proud member of the Ameriflex family of companies.

To learn more about Accresa, visit www.accresa.com.

