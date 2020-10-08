Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the most successful fighting games in recent history, so it’s no big surprise that Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat XI Ultimate today, which is coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X on November 17.

Ultimate includes the base version of the 2019 fighter and all its DLC characters and story content. This includes three new fighters that Warner Bros. announced today: two old Mortal Kombat favorites in Mileena and Rain, and Rambo. Yes, that Rambo.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is also coming to Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on November 17. If you own the game on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be able to upgrade to their respective next-gen versions for free.

The title has already sold over 8 million copies, and these new fighters and next-gen versions will give sales another boost. If Rambo seems like an odd addition, know that Robocop and the Terminator are already available as DLC characters.

You can't solo security

COVID-19 game security report: Learn the latest attack trends in gaming. COVID-19 game security report: Learn the latest attack trends in gaming. Access here

If you want the three new fighters but don’t want to buy this Ultimate version of the game, you can still download them as separate DLC.