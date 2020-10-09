We all complain about advertising from time to time, but the truth is pretty simple: advertising works. If it didn’t, companies wouldn’t pour so much money into it, and you wouldn’t have bought those shoes from a sponsored post that came across your Instagram feed.

If you’re starting a small business or just a one-person team trying to get your product in front of as many people as possible, you aren’t going to have the marketing expertise or budget of your competition. You might not know the ins and outs of the business, the best time to display an ad, or how to get your product seen. With TabFu, you don’t need all that. It will help you convert views to sales, all inside Facebook, for just $79.

TabFu makes marketing much easier through a simple but effective system. It creates dynamic mini-websites within Facebook that catch people’s eye and engages them. It is non-invasive, allowing people to opt-in to providing information and making purchases from your store, and is sure to leave potential customers with a good taste in their mouth. That is important, as evidence suggests people are more willing to spend after a positive interaction on social media.

TabFu also makes it easy to integrate your existing tools and services right into its own offerings. This powerful tool can convert an eBay or Shopify store into a Facebook site and works with everything from MailChimp to GetResponse to Infusionsoft. Converting viewers to sales will be made easy, no matter how you’ve set up your business.

You might not be able to staff an entire marketing agency, but you can operate like one all on your own with the power of TabFu. This invaluable tool for marketers and businesses is valued at $2940, but right now, it’s on sale for just $79. That’s a whopping 97 percent savings for a tool that will help you make money. Grab this sale while you can!

