Sony is getting more talkative about the PlayStation 5. And who knows why it waited so long, because the news is exactly what many were expecting. Your PlayStation 4 games are mostly going to work on PlayStation 5. Oh, and the thing has the biggest heatsink — it’s incredible. It could kill a man. Editors Jeff Grubb and Mike Minotti talk about all of that, liquid metal, and more on this week’s episode of the GamesBeat Decides podcast.

