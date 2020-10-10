Welcome to the unofficial start of the holiday shopping season. With so much up in the air this year, online retailers have decided to take matters into their own hands, launching their own “shopping holiday” on Oct. 10.

Now, it’s unclear if this will energize shoppers enough to soon become the nation’s new de facto starter’s gun for the typical holiday gift-giving rush, but this particular canary-in-a-coal-mine could mean big savings for you this year.

Below, VentureBeat Deals have assembled deals on 10 cool items that are available this week — and this week only. And to sweeten the deal, add the coupon code OCTSALE20 during checkout and you’ll get another 20 percent off all your site purchases.

Then when you’re asked in future years if you remember when 10.10 Day got started, you can say you’ve been onboard since Day 1.

Just plug in this projector and the ceiling of any room turns into your own personal planetarium. With 8 color modes and four fully controllable projection patterns, you can lay back and let the relaxing ambiance of the galaxy envelope you.

Masks and glasses are seldom a good combo — but a spray of FogBlock on your specs will help keep glasses from fogging up or collecting condensation so you can see clearly. A single spray of this streak-free, non-toxic formula works on glasses, sunglasses or goggles for up to 24 hours with no wiping or cleaning needed.

Just position this wireless charger on the underside of your desk or table and you effectively turn that piece of furniture into a WiFi hotspot. The Qi-compatible fast charging can juice up Android phones, iPhones, iPads, smartwatches, power batteries and more, all with no unsightly wire and connectors snaking all over your table.

A jumpstarter in your car doesn’t do much good if it’s dead when you need it most. But the SuperCap 2 is a 12-volt super capacitor starter that only needs a tiny taste from a weakened vehicle battery to fire up and get that vehicle back up and running. It works in extreme weather, lasts up to 20 years and can handle cars, trucks, motorcycles, tractors, and even motorboats with ease.

Heat is the secret ingredient that truly gets muscles activated pre-workout — and the Fusion X serves up heated vibration technology that penetrates deep inside muscles and fascia. In addition to soothing hard-to-reach-areas, relieving sore muscles, relaxing stiff joints, and calming muscle spasms, the Fusion X also comes with five massage heads, five different speeds and runs up to 5 hours on a single charge.

This attractive Amish-sourced oak wood station is a charging powerhouse, capable of wirelessly feeding juice to 3 Qi-compatible devices at once, including the built-in MFi-certified Apple Watch charger. There’s also an integrating Lightning port for a fourth connection point, based right in the natural wood look that helps it blend into any situation.

Packed with an advanced optimized optical sensor design, this infrared thermometer can assess and measure the temperature of the target in less than 2 seconds on the easy-to-read LCD screen. While it’s great for checking whether anyone has a fever, it’s also got an object mode so you can use this thermometer for cooking, water, room temperature, and more.

They’re the size of a business card — but with a soldering gun and an inquisitive mind, you can follow the instructions to assemble a set of seven smart, roving mini-robots that will test your inner genius. Successfully funded from fans on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, these nano-bots teach mechanics, electrical engineering — and pure fun.

Featuring a wide-angle smart lens, a flexible tripod and an LED smart light, this video accessories package can transform any typical video call into a studio-worthy product. For work from home pros, this setup is enough to make a mundane home camera look infinitely better and more professional while it simply makes you look better and more professional.

A 2020 CES Innovation Award winner, the lightweight and portable Luft Cube uses its patented Solid-State Photocatalysis Purification (SPP) technology along with UV LED light to destroy toxic chemical gases, molds, bacteria, allergens, and unpleasant smells in your air. That means no filter to replace ever while you enjoy clean breathing with this energy-efficient, eco-friendly desktop unit.

