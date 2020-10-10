EA released an infographic on Twitter that shows 15% of Star Wars: Squadrons players are experiencing the game in VR. That’s actually quite a lot, considering it’s available on PS4, PC, and Xbox One and is fully playable with or without VR.

After playing and reviewing Star Wars: Squadrons (I loved it by the way). Playing in VR with a HOTAS control stick is the best and most immersive way to enjoy this game. The implied stat here, if you read between the numbers, is that 85% of players haven’t gotten the full experience.

It’s also worth noting that when they ran the numbers to get this data, the total player count includes Xbox One users who don’t even have a VR option on their console. That means, of the total potential VR userbase, more than 15% have played in VR. For a game that’s only a week old, it’s a good number.

Let’s also consider that most HOTAS setups are sold out, lots of headsets are back-ordered, and it’s a busy time of year so a lot of people may be holding off on buying the game until they can get all the gear they need to experience it fully. Or, maybe some people have opted to get a VR headset and it hasn’t arrived yet, so they played it without VR.

All of this is speculation, but I think it’s safe to assume that over time, more people will experience it in VR, which is an exciting prospect. The full infographic has lots of interesting details on it, such as that the X-wing and TIE Interceptor (not the standard TIE) are the two most popular ships. Nearly 600 million starfighters have already been destroyed in the first week.

Here is the full infographic from Twitter:

Here are some of the milestones #StarWarsSquadrons players have hit in only one week! pic.twitter.com/7MGir4PgcU — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) October 9, 2020

Notably, EA told us it’s not planning to release any new modes, new ships, or DLC of any kind and don’t have plans for a Quest port at this time. Additionally, there is no VR motion controller support.

If you’re enjoy playing Squadrons and want something similar, you can read our list of other similar space combat games to try in VR here.

This story originally appeared on Uploadvr.com. Copyright 2020