Hi-Rez Studios announced today that the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are heading to its MOBA, Smite. The foursome will be available through the game’s next battle pass, which launches in November.

Smite debuted for PC in 2014 and later released for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch. Although it never reached the heights of top MOBA hits like League of Legends and Dota 2, it has still had plenty of players through the years. And battle passes give those old fans a reason to keep spending money.

Making this new battle pass a crossover event with a beloved brand like TMNT can bring in new players. Smite partnered with Nickelodeon earlier this year for an Avatar: The Last Airbender crossover event. I’m going to tell myself that this fruitful partnership means that we’ll probably see Rocko’s Modern Life characters in the game next year.

The turtles will actually be skins for existing characters. This means that while they are unique character models, they’ll use abilities of existing heroes. You can also unlock cartoon-like cel-shaded versions of each character through the battle pass, along with the turtles’ mentor, Splinter, and their nemesis, Shredder.

And, yes, you can also unlock a “cowabunga” emote.

As cool as this, I have to point out that Bob Ross is still Smite’s best crossover character.