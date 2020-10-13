Apple announced its new iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max today. Like in past years, that means discounts for older models and discontinuations. Unlike last year, the discounted models are also the ones you’ll want to buy if you want to avoid paying a premium for low-speed 5G.

Apple has lowered the starting price of its iPhone XR and iPhone 11 models by $100. The iPhone XR and iPhone 11 now start at $499 and $599, respectively. At the same time, Apple has discontinued the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. You’ll still be able to get these phones if you look hard enough, but not through any official channels.

Apple’s 2020 iPhone lineup

If you’re not interested in this year’s phones, now is the best time to get a “new” iPhone without paying the premium for the latest and greatest. Exact pricing will vary depending on your country, taxes, and whether you’re buying directly from Apple or from a carrier. As of today, here is the new iPhone lineup:

These phones can of course be upgraded to iOS 14, which Apple released on September 16. That’s extra incentive for buying 2018’s and 2019’s models, but keep in mind they won’t get new software updates forever.

Four years ago, Apple debuted the iPhone Upgrade Program, which lets you get a new unlocked iPhone every year directly from the company rather than from your carrier. If you can afford it, you’re probably better off simply buying a new phone upfront — it’s almost always better to handle the reselling and purchasing yourself. If, however, you’re looking for convenience, or just don’t like paying your carrier, then the iPhone Upgrade Program is a decent option.

This is not the first time that Apple is selling so many iPhones at once: iPhone SE ($399), iPhone XR ($499), iPhone 11 ($599), iPhone 12 mini ($699), iPhone 12 ($799), iPhone 12 Pro ($999), and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099). In 2017, Apple upped the ante from five to eight iPhones. In 2018, the company cut back the number of iPhones to seven. In 2019, Apple further reduced the number to six iPhones. When Apple introduced the latest iPhone SE in April, it started phasing out the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. Now, we’re back to seven iPhones.