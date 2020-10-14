Infiot emerged from stealth today with $15 million to develop its access platform for internet of things devices. The company says it will put the funds toward product R&D and accelerating its go-to-market efforts.

Parag Thakore, who has held product management jobs at VMware and Cisco, cofounded Infiot with chief architect Sunil Mukundan and CTO Anupam Rai. The trio most recently worked together at Velocloud, which was acquired by VMware at the end of 2017 for $550 million.

Thakore describes Infiot’s platform as “a cloud-delivered intelligent thin wireless edge” enabling zero trust security and edge computing for remote users, sites, and devices across wired and wireless connections. (Zero trust security means Infiot doesn’t trust any user by default from inside or outside the network and requires verification from anyone attempting to gain access to resources on the network.)

Infiot leverages distributed processing and AI to deliver real-time decisions, ostensibly improving availability while enabling superior data governance. Meanwhile, Thakore claims the company’s cloud-native software-as-a-service architecture — a combination of device fleets and gateways built with C++, Go, and TypeScript — delivers greater scale and operational simplicity than competing solutions. For instance, Infiot’s continuous integration system builds and runs unit tests automatically, while its continuous delivery system deploys or rolls back releases automatically.

Early Infiot adopter Christus Health, a Catholic nonprofit system made up of 600 community hospitals and walk-in clinics with over 15,000 physicians, says it is using Infiot’s product to help medical workers deliver care from home during the pandemic. “Looking ahead, Infiot’s thin, extensible wireless edge can be expanded to our medical internet of things deployments,” Christus Health senior engineer Rick Lacy said.

According to Thakore, Infiot has contracts with some of the world’s largest organizations in manufacturing, health care, education, hospitality, retail, and leading managed service providers.

“Perimeterless compute and zero trust security are key for enterprises to support all remote users and internet of things devices. Infiot is leading the charge to democratize the edge and provide immersive experiences for digital businesses,” Thakore told VentureBeat via email. “Our growing base of some of the world’s largest customers and leading managed service provider partners is a testament to our mission.”