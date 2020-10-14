We’ve all known it for months — masks work to help stop the spread of COVID-19. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention even thinks it might be a more effective means of protecting yourself and others from infection than the eagerly awaited coronavirus vaccine.

Considering there’s no simpler and more efficient means of safeguarding against airborne pathogens than a mask, it makes sense that infusing that mask with special bacteria-killing agents is the next step in weaponizing a face-covering against COVID-19.

Turns out, one of the best germ-killers around is standard issue copper. And when you insert its antimicrobial nature into a face-covering like the Grid Copper.Ion Mask ($19.99, 20 percent off), your mask goes virus blocker to virus killer.

This mask actually weaves real copper into the very fibers of this nylon fabric covering, instantly destroying 99.8 percent of bacteria and other harmful pathogens on contact.

Of course, the mask itself doesn’t just sit back and let copper flecks do all the heavy lifting. The Copper.Ion mask also sports a 5-layer filter system that protects wearers by attacking particulates of varying sizes with varying methods.

In addition to the multi-pronged copper and filtration protections, there’s another factor that elevates the Copper.Ion mask — it just fits better. With adjustable earloop straps, you can engineer your own personalized fit that seals properly around the edges so air only travels through the mask. By eliminating those gaps with a comfortable, breathable, filtered, copper-infused cover, users have multiple lines of defense against infection or spreading infection to others.

And in case you’re worried, the copper infusion doesn’t disappear when you wash it. So long as it isn’t bleached, you can even run it through the washing machine up to 50 times and it’ll still retain up to 70 percent of its germ-killing effectiveness.

Regularly priced at $25, you can now save 20 percent off your total and pick up a Grid Copper.Ion Mask for just $19.99 while this deal lasts.

